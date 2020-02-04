SunTrust Banks Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

