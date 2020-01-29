SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CW. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $146.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.94. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $604,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

