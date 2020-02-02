SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Renasant Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 192.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

