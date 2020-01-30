Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 398,300 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 124.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,678. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

