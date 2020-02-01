SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.61. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of SuperCom worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel