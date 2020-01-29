Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE SPB traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.94. 1,018,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.13. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

