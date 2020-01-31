Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.39.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.41. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 637.17%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

