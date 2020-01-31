Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.39.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.74 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

