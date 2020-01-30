Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. Supply Network has a 1-year low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of A$4.48 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.86.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited engages in the provision of aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. It sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

