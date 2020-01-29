Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Up 652.9% in January

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, an increase of 652.9% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 605,000 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Support.com worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Support.com has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.78.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

