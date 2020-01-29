Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 184,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.90. 124,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.52. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

