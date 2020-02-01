SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $39.39 on Thursday. SurModics has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SurModics by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

