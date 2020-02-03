SurModics (SRDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to be issuing its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect SurModics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRDX stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

