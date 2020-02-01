Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Neutral

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

