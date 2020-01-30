Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $50.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.53 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

