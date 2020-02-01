Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

