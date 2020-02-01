Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE DECK opened at $190.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

