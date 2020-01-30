SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,286 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Man Group plc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

