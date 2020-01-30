SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $293.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $251.28 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,286. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

