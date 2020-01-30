SVB Financial Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $20.02 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.65. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,252 shares of company stock worth $4,419,286 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

