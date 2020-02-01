Svb Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average is $211.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

