Svb Leerink Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $253.02 on Monday. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 102.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

