Svb Leerink Weighs in on Acceleron Pharma Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XLRN stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 252.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

