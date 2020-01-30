Svb Leerink Weighs in on Epizyme Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

