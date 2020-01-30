Svb Leerink Weighs in on Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio