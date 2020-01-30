Svb Leerink Weighs in on Perrigo Company PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRGO. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PRGO opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 682.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

