SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report sales of $83.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $83.56 million. SVMK reported sales of $67.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.65 million to $307.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $369.69 million, with estimates ranging from $358.68 million to $380.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SVMK by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. SVMK has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

