Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $503.50 and last traded at $503.50, 4 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWSDF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.16.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

