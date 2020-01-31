Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.23

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 3398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?