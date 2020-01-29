Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.44 Million

Brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $354.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.40 million and the highest is $357.13 million. Synaptics posted sales of $425.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

SYNA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,636. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

