Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,720. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 215,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Synaptics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

