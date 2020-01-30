Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.16 Million

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce $91.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.31 million to $92.01 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $309.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 622,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

