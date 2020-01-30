Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

