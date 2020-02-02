Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,905,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the previous session’s volume of 247,544 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $6.66.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market cap of $254.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

