Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,780. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

