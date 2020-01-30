Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $822.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.49 million to $826.50 million. Synopsys reported sales of $820.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

SNPS stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 218.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 181,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $19,930,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,665.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com