Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.44. 762,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

