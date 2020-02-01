Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

