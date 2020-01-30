Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

