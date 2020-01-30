Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

