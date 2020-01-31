Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

SNV stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

