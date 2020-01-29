Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,761 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,019,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 566,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 145,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

