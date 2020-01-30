Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Down 1.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ:SYN) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 390,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?