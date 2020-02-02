Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

SYRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 248,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing