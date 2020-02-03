SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

SYY traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

