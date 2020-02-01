SYSCO (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SYSCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

