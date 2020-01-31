T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $118.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $136.57 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

