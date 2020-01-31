T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $137.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

