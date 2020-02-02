T. Rowe Price Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $8.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.72. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

