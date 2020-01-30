T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

TROW stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio